Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 36,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $938.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,474,000 after buying an additional 1,545,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 221,055 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 2,214,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,066,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

