Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912,121 shares during the period. Express makes up about 0.2% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Express by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 36,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,233,550. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a market cap of $316.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.83. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

