DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. DMC Global updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 23,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,685. The company has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a PE ratio of -126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

