DNB Bank ASA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DNB Bank ASA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DNB Bank ASA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $19.35 on Thursday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.54.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.