DNB Bank ASA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DNB Bank ASA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DNB Bank ASA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
