DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.00. 34,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $310.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.18, a PEG ratio of 108.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.96.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

