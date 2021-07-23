Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.50.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $531.09. 33,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,562. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.11. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

