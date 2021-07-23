Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.50.
Shares of DPZ stock traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $531.09. 33,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,562. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.11. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.