Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $176.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

DOV stock opened at $164.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $165.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

