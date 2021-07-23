Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-7.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

DOV opened at $164.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.