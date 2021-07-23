Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading 4.6% Higher

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $62.66. 21,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,291,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

