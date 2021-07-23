Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Head-To-Head Review

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Teradata alerts:

This table compares Teradata and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 0.74% 29.91% 5.37% Dragoneer Growth Opportunities N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Teradata and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.84 billion 2.93 $129.00 million $0.60 81.75 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Dragoneer Growth Opportunities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Teradata and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 3 5 0 2.30 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teradata presently has a consensus target price of $38.63, suggesting a potential downside of 21.25%. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.30%. Given Dragoneer Growth Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dragoneer Growth Opportunities is more favorable than Teradata.

Summary

Teradata beats Dragoneer Growth Opportunities on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services. The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation. It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.