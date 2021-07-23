Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 411.60 ($5.38). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.37), with a volume of 718,427 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 432.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.26.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

