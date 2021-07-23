Drum Income Plus REIT to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DRIP stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £25.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.44. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.88).

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

