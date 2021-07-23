Drum Income Plus REIT to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of DRIP stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £25.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.44. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.88).
Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.