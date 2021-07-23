Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUK. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Duke Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

