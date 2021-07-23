Dvision Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.44 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $52.66 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00048862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00868509 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

