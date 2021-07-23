DX (Group) (LON:DX) Price Target Increased to GBX 50 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON DX opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.32 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.12. DX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

