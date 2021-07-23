Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.08. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%.

DVAX opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

