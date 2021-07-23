Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 215,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.71 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

