e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.44 million and $76.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00369559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,527 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,253 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

