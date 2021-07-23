E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Stock Position Increased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 103.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221,685 shares during the period. E.Merge Technology Acquisition comprises approximately 6.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 60.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETAC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,321. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

