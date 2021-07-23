Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 61,336 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the quarter. CONMED makes up 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CONMED worth $213,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.99. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 341.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.65.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

