Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,352 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $88,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

CHKP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,372. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

