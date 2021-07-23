Earnest Partners LLC Buys 674,902 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $147,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 435,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 148,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.57. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,123. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

