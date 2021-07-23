Earnest Partners LLC Has $117.22 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270,381 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $117,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. 3,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

