Earnest Partners LLC Has $131.49 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,972 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Darden Restaurants worth $131,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.01. 6,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

