Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 211,361 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the period. FirstCash comprises about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 6.66% of FirstCash worth $179,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in FirstCash by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstCash by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FirstCash by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.