Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ESTE stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,233 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

