Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $10.16

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $9.78. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 607 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $764.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

