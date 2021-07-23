East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

