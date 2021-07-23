East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

