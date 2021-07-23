easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 930 at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 826 ($10.79) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,912.57. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

