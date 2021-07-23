Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $74,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

