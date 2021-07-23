Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $81,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

