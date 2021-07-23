Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,345 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $64,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

NYSE MET opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

