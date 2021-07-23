Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,048 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $55,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

