Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

