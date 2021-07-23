Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Electrolux to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Electrolux stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

