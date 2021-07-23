Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $156.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EA. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,182.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

