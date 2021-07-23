Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.25.

EFN stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.41. 332,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.98. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$9.58 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

