Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,111 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $207,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,387 shares of company stock valued at $211,370,333. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $238.49 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

