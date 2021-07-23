Elisa Oyj’s (ELMUF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.