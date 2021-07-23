Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0016

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Ellaism has a market cap of $76,432.09 and approximately $43.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.58 or 0.06376815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00138401 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,236,806 coins and its circulating supply is 47,185,475 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

