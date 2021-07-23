Eminence Capital LP Buys New Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,470,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,730,000. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $8,554,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,944,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $4,860,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNRH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 51,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,393. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

