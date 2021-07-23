Eminence Capital LP Has $121.20 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,868 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 1.5% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.38% of Zillow Group worth $121,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zillow Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.