Eminence Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,825 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $60,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,399,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,693 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.43. 23,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.42. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of -384.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

