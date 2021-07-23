Eminence Capital LP Sells 1,549,663 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,051,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,549,663 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises about 2.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 8.05% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $224,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

