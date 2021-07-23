Empirical Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 85,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. WW International makes up 1.9% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

WW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of WW stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

