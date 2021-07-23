Employers (NYSE:EIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EIG traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

