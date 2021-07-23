Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

