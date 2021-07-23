Engine Capital Management LP Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 3.3% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 210,066 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 46,389 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

