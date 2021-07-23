Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.70.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 996,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,488,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

